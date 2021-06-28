June 28, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– The Town of Chesapeake Beach initiated a voluntary third-party test for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) of the waters at Bayfront Park within two locations, the creek, and the Bay.

The results show elevated levels of PFAS at both locations based on drinking water levels. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not identified levels for safe, or unsafe, bathing water or swimming water to base the review upon.

The Town has provided these results to the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) and the Calvert County Department of Health for guidance and interpretation.

210608 Chesapeake Beach – Surface Water Results – Pfas by David M. Higgins II on Scribd

The Maryland Department of Environment (MDE)toxicology division has confirmed that there is no action required at this time, based on the results, and that the results are consistent with what has been found in other waters. To view the testing report please click here. The results will also be posted at the Beach.

The Town will continue to provide updated information to the public.

