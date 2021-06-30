Losing a loved one is never easy, but the pain of suddenly losing someone can cause a lot of trauma. When something like an accidental death happens, it’s important to learn how to cope the proper way, how to take it all in, and deal with it. It can be quite hard, especially after the initial shock wears off, but you shouldn’t give up. So here are 8 things you need to do if you lost someone dear to you in an accident.

1.Create a support system

Dealing with loss is never easy, but doing so alone is the worst thing you can do to yourself. Isolating is never good so make sure you have a support system around you. Friends and family are always welcomed to be there for you! Even if you do seek a bit of alone time to deal with your emotions, make sure you have loved ones around you and reach out when you feel like it. This way you are helping yourself, but also you are helping your loved ones heal as well.

2.Deal with the situation first hand

Losing someone you love is hard enough, but losing them in a way that could’ve been prevented feels unbearable. Accidents on the road, at work, or similar, can result in wrongful death, as you can see from https://hopkinsfirm.com/wrongful-death/ , and your only solution is to seek justice and get at least some sort of compensation. This is extremely important, not just for you, but also it helps spread awareness about these kinds of things. People need to pay more attention to safety regulations, to prevent casualties in the future.

3.Let yourself grief

Everyone deals with loss differently, so your process is going to vary depending on what kind of person you are. Most importantly, you need to let yourself grief before you do anything else. After the initial shock wears off, you will be left with so many emotions – sadness, anger, emptiness, and it’s not going to be easy. But by doing so, you will find closure easier, instead of letting those emotions bottled up inside you. Ignoring the pain won’t make it go away, you are just making a bigger problem for yourself instead of dealing with it! At the end of the day, the sudden death of a loved one is extremely hard to comprehend and deal with, so give yourself time and room to grief properly!

4.Don’t guilt and blame yourself

During this process, you will most likely guilt and blame yourself for so many different reasons. This is a natural occurrence after you lose someone suddenly. There were so many things you wanted to say and do with your loved one but now you can’t. But blaming yourself and feeling guilty won’t do you and people around you any good, it will only create more stress and suffering. It’s best that you truly look at the situation from a different point of view, try to make sense of it instead of blaming yourself endlessly. It’s all part of the grieving process, but try not to be so harsh on yourself during that time.

5.Talk about your feelings openly

Feeling shocked and numb at first is completely normal when dealing with sudden loss, some people just can’t wrap their minds around the fact that they’ve lost someone so suddenly. So it’s important to vocalize your pain and emotions as soon as they hit you. This can help heal you faster, as you are able to speak up and let people know how you actually feel. Dealing with things alone and putting on a facade is never good, especially in these kinds of situations. Make sure you are reaching out to others, talk to your friends, family, even seek counseling or group sessions for those who also lost someone to an accident.

6.Seek professional help

Unfortunately, some people can develop tremendous consequences after such a shocking occurrence as losing someone in an accident. This can happen especially if you were involved in an accident as well when your loved one passed, leaving you with emotional distress. In these cases, developing disorders such as PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder is not uncommon. So seeking professional help after such an event is an absolute must, even if you weren’t directly involved in an accident yourself, losing someone is still a trigger. Professionals will know exactly how to handle your case and give you the proper help you need.

7.Focus on healing

Grief and healing from loss can last for a long time, it’s a personal process that every person deals with on their own. It’s important to focus on getting better and not indulging in bad habits. Instead, take care of yourself, make sure you are healthy, eating well, sleeping enough, and just generally taking care of yourself. No one expects you to be back on your feet too soon, so don’t feel any pressure to act like you are okay after a short period of time. Take your time, this is a process that only you can deal with, so do it in your own way and don’t forget to take care of yourself!

8.Honor your loved one

After you go through all the legalities and formalities after the loss, it’s time to focus on honoring your loved one. This means that you should cherish all the good memories you have with that person and keep them in your heart! Also, this can mean spreading awareness and talking about these types of accidents and the dangers behind them so other people can also find closure or prevent that from happening to them. Keep your loved ones close, talk to other people about your experiences and feelings and make sure you keep fighting for your loved one!

Dealing with a loss of a loved one is a process, so don’t expect things to go smoothly – instead focus on getting better and speak to your family and friends about it. There will be ups and downs, but eventually, you will get better with proper steps. As long as you are taking care of yourself, potentially going to therapy, and seeking help in general, things will get better! just know that you are not alone in this!

