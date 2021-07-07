North Beach, MD- July 7, 2021: On Friday, July 2, 2021, at approximately 12:30 pm, the Town of North Beach staff became aware of issues with the internal network server and computer workstations.

After making contact with our IT service provider, town staff took immediate action and shut down the network server and all workstations. By Friday evening, it was determined that the Town of North Beach was impacted by a ransomware attack. The attack originated through third-party software, known as Kaseya, installed on the town systems and used by our IT service provider to remotely manage computer systems.

This is a widespread incident as Kaseya is installed on 40,000 networks across the globe.

At this time, there is no indication that any information was stolen, but the impact of the incident is still being assessed by our IT service provider. In addition, the town’s water system, phone system, backup server, and website have not been affected.

Resolution of this incident is expected to take approximately one week and your patience is appreciated while our IT service provider works to reinstate the network server and workstations.

