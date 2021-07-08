On July 4, 2021, shortly after 11:45 p.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Chesapeake Beach Fastop, located at 8054 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, MD for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male victim suffering from several lacerations to the abdomen and upper body. The victim received emergency care on scene and was flown to an area trauma center for injuries received. Detectives from the Criminal Investigative Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed, two males Donte Terrell Jones, 38 of Owings, MD and a 29- year-old male of Prince Frederick, MD, became involved in a verbal altercation and Jones pulled out a knife. The argument continued and the victim and Jones engaged in a physical altercation resulting in the victim being stabbed several times.

Jones was detained and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to Injure.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information in regards to this incident, is asked to please contact Detective N. Buckler at nicholas.buckler@calvertcountymd.gov .

