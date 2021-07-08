The warmer months of the year are supposed to be fun and merry. However, it can be exceedingly uncomfortable and unbearable if you are not well prepared for the heat. If you suspect the heat is gonna be a tad bit more extreme this summer, here are some tips to help you stay cool.

1. Ensure Your Indoor Cooling Is in Shape

When summer is around the corner, the number one rule of thumb is to ensure your air conditioning system is fully functional. Having a reliable cooling system in your home helps you beat the heat and keep cool when the weather is frying outside.

Most homeowners prefer using fans in tandem with the central air conditioner for maximum indoor cooling. Well, the downside is that this method is often associated with high energy bills. In case you need cooling for just one room, having a Blast Auxiliary Portable AC is more cost-effective. While cooling your indoor space and improving air circulation, it also serves as a humidifier. This is not to forget the filtration feature that helps minimize airborne dust and allergens to keep your indoor air clean.

2. Prefer Cold Showers

One way in which you can thwart the effects of these unforgiving temperatures is to jump in a cold shower once you get home. This will instantly lower your body’s core degrees and revitalize your skin. Do the same when taking a bath. Fill the bathtub with cold water and soak yourself inside there for some minutes. It helps in relaxing and soothing the muscles on a hot day.

3. Drink Lots of Cool Water

It’s vital to drink at least eight standard glasses of water per day to keep hydrated and healthy. When temperatures get scorching during summer, water becomes the liquid gold to keep you going. Ice cold water must be your closest sidekick during summer. To stay cool, drink ice-cold water with moderation and caution. It will keep you hydrated, lower your body temperature, and keep at bay many heat-related ailments. Some sips of chilled water during the day will keep your body from overheating and help flush out toxins during hot temperatures.

4. Use Light Bedding

With the summer heat, sleeping can prove impossible. The discomfort during summer can keep you tossing and turning in bed for a whole night, especially if you don’t have an air conditioner. Get yourself a few pairs of cotton, linen, or bamboo bed sheets for your beddings. They are a great option during hot seasons. They are light, breathable, and make your bed feel breezier.

5. Body-Fitting Ice Vest

Consider investing in a cooling vest. It will help deter oscillations and heat exhaustion while keeping your body cool. Ice body vests are mostly used by athletes. But that does not stop you from buying one for yourself. It halts dehydration and keeps your body temperature solid. You can also use ice packs on your pulse points like the neck, wrist, and armpits for some heat relief.

A massive number of citizens dread summer. When it’s just around the corner many people think of the brutal toasty temperatures and how they can turn life into misery. Thankfully, you have a few top-shelf tips to help you stay cool and comfortable throughout the warm season.

