Overnight two sanitary sewer overflows took place due to the heavy rains & coastal flooding associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

The affected areas are located at 21451 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, Maryland & 17999 Driftwood Lane, Tall Timbers, Maryland. These sanitary sewer overflows are a result of excessive rain & flooding due to the storm.

Signs have been posted in the affected areas & public contact with flood and standing waters in the vicinity of the addresses listed above should be avoided for ten days. There is no threat to or contamination of the local drinking water supply.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301.475.4321 or the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at 301.373.5305.

