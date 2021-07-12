Published by

Reuters

By Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman CHICAGO (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc’s push for health regulators to authorize a third dose of its COVID-19 shot is not yet backed by evidence, despite the fast-spreading Delta variant, vaccine experts said.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE said last week that they will ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose due to an increased risk of infection after six months. The companies did not share the data showing that risk, but said it would soon be made public. A meeting with federal health officials to discuss the matter was …

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...