Effective Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. the COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held at Regency Furniture Stadium will close due to low turnout. If you have scheduled an appointment for Thursday, July 15th you will be notified to reschedule your appointment.

On February 23, 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced the opening of a FEMA-supported mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium. The site would open no later than March 11, and thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered seven days a week. The site had been operating as a basic vaccination site and began administrating COVID-19 vaccinations on January 6, 2021.

“Expanding no-appointment vaccinations is another way we are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated,” said Governor Hogan. “Our goal throughout this massive effort remains the same—to provide a vaccine to every single Marylander who wants one.”

“It’s our duty and honor as Southern Maryland’s Hometown Team to help our community, and we are thankful to the Charles County Department of Health for all of their hard work,” said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

We also recommend visiting our website at charlescountycovid.org for a complete list of our vaccination clinics and to schedule an appointment.

Those without internet access and who need help making an appointment may call 301-609-6717 for additional assistance.

