There’s no reason for you to have to endure coping with a disability when you aren’t privy to the privilege of abled bodies when it comes to work or any other aspect of your life. Some people have had to deal with disabilities all their lives, which makes filing a claim a little easier.

However, if you have recently become disabled, you’re already dealing with a drastic life change, so the last thing you want is to have to prove your suffering while trying to grow accustomed to your new lifestyle. For this reason, you should already have your social security disability benefits. If you have yet to apply or have but your claim was denied, don’t fret. Your fight for your compensation is not over, you just need to know how to properly take action to obtain your legal rights. So, on that note, here’s how to file a social security disability claim and benefit from it.

Know the Conditions Considered

Before applying for disability benefits, make sure that your condition is on the approved list. If it’s not, you’ll have to consult with a law firm to build a case that proves you deserve compensation. If your condition is considered to be a disability, however, you will then need to prove your condition by getting a copy of your medical report from your healthcare provider.

Gather Important Documents

Aside from medical reports, there are many documents you will need to gather to prove your disability claims. For one, you will need to disclose your birth certificate or other proof of birth, proof that you are an American citizen, or submit documents that prove you are a lawful alien citizen if you were not born in the U.S. Moreover, if you have had military service, you will need to provide your military discharge papers as well as W-2 forms or self-employment tax returns for the last year. Do not forget to include your medical documents along with your adult disability report which provides all the medical care you have received to prove your disability. Furthermore, if you have already applied or received benefits of any kind due to your condition – even temporary worker’s compensation – this all needs to be filed in your claim.

How to Apply

Once you have gathered all the required details, you can then apply for disability benefits. It can be daunting, waiting for confirmation. It is even worse when all your efforts are discarded. When it comes to appeals, understand that this process is like any other compensation claim which means you will need to solicit the services of a reputable lawyer. A specialized attorney will review your case, make sure you have all the necessary information, and help you fight for your legal rights.

If you find out that your claim has been denied, after submitting all the prerequisite information, this should not discourage you from fighting for rightful compensation. Consulting trusted personal injury lawyers will guide you through the social security appeals process and will be resilient in their fight for your benefits. Keep in mind that you will need to hire a local attorney to help with legal matters. If you live in Tennessee, understand the state laws when it comes to the deadline for appeals, depending on your case, you may have 30 or 60 days to appeal.

Complete Application

After consulting with your legal representative, you can then submit all the appropriate documents after you have completed the disability claim application. Luckily, this application can be completed online for those who prefer, especially those whose conditions inhibit their movement. You can also visit your local social security office to submit your documents or ask questions in real-time.

If it is the first time you’re having to apply for social security disability benefits, it can be daunting and nerve-wracking. Not to mention, it adds an exorbitant amount of stress if your disability is the result of an injury and you are now trying to adapt to your new normal.

On the other hand, even if you have been managing your condition for a while, it is still a hassle to gather all your medical documents and handle legal matters. Therefore, referring to this guide will help you not only apply for benefits but even file an appeal if your claim was denied. This will ensure you don’t end up empty-handed.

Keep in mind that you will need to find a trusted personal injury lawyer in your local area and be sure to include any information that details that you do in fact have a disability and if you have received any worker’s compensation prior to this due to that disability.

Like this: Like Loading...