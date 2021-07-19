Lexington Park, MD- On Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 6:49 p.m., The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to Quatman Road in the area of Great Mills Road for a reported vehicle fire.

Four firefighters extinguished the blaze in five minutes and called the Office of the State Fire Marshal to investigate.

The vehicle was parked in a secluded area of Quatman Road and had burned for some time before being discovered by a passing motorist.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

Like this: Like Loading...