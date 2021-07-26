Published by

Reuters

By Daniel Trotta (Reuters) – Bob Moses, a civil rights leader who took part in some of the most significant campaigns for equality in the Deep South in the 1960s and later became an advocate for African Americans to succeed in math, died on Sunday at age 86, the NAACP said.

Moses is the latest African American leader of that era to die in the past year, including John Lewis, Vernon Jordan, C.T. Vivian, Charles Evers, and Gloria Richardson. “He was a strategist at the core of the voting rights movement and beyond. He was a giant,” Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the A…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...