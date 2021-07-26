Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The cherry on top is a gold medallion. In one night, Walt Disney World completed its makeover of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom by adding a large, round, golden 50th logo crest above the balcony of the iconic structure. The new look is tied to the 50th anniversary of the resort.

The official 18-month celebration kicks off Oct. 1, WDW’s actual birthday. But the castle has been in a touch-up mode for several months, beginning with a shiny new paint job and continuing through the addition of bedazzled bunting and ribbon-like pieces dangling from the spires. “Just when you thou…

