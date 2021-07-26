Published by

A dominant Adam Peaty won gold in the 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, as Australia’s Ariarne Titmus shocked American superstar Katie Ledecky to win the 400m freestyle and Margaret MacNeil won the 100m butterfly.

The US meanwhile won gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Peaty became the first Briton to win consecutive Olympic golds in the same swimming event thanks to 57.37, the fifth-fastest time in the history of the event. He now has 18 of the 19 fastest times ever recorded. “I’m so buzzed because that was the first,” he said “You can do what you want all year round…

