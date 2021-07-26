Mechanicsville, MD- On Sunday, July 25, 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office(SMCSO) along with Mechanicsville, Hollywood, and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the 7-11 at 28420 Three Notch Road for a reported armed robbery and fire.

Police and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating. Reports state that the suspect entered the business with the intent of robbing it. At this time it is not known what was taken or how much. While leaving, the suspect allegedly threw multiple incendiary devices, possible Molotov Cocktails into the business.

















At this time there are no known injuries and will update this story once a release from SMCSO, MSP, and/or the Office of the State Fire Marshal releases more info.

This is a developing story…

All images courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

