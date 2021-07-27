Published by

Reuters

By Steve Gorman (Reuters) – Remains of the last person still listed as missing in the collapse of a Florida condominium tower on June 24 have been recovered and identified, bringing the final confirmed death toll to 98, Miami-Dade County officials said on Monday.

Remains of the latest victim, Estelle Hedaya, 54, were found by search teams on July 20, and medical examiners had been working since then to positively identify her before making Monday’s announcement, authorities said at a news conference. The Miami-Dade fire department’s round-the-clock search for additional victims at the beachfro…

