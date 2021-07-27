July 27, 2021: Maintaining public health and safety and preventing exposures and transmissions of the COVID-19 virus remains at the forefront of concern of the Mayor and Town Council. The health and safety of the Town of North Beach staff and the community continue to be a top priority.

In an effort to keep citizens informed, we are notifying the public that on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the Town of North Beach Waterfront Manager was made aware that an employee of the Welcome Center tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the positive employee worked at the waterfront was Sunday, July 18, 2021.

At this time, each employee that worked with or had contact with the COVID-positive employee between July 15 and July 18, 2021, has been contacted by Town of North Beach staff. Per guidance from the Calvert County Health Department, the employees that have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and that worked with or had contact with the COVID-positive employee between July 15 and July 18, 2021, were placed on a 14-day quarantine period. This quarantine period will end on July 31, 2021.

To seek additional information on the COVID-19 coronavirus, visit the CDC website, the Maryland Department of Health website, and the Calvert County Health Department’s website.

