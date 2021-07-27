Published by

Reuters

(Removes “blocking” from headline) By Anna Irrera LONDON (Reuters) –PayPal Holdings Inc is partnering with non-profit organization the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to investigate how extremist and hate movements in the United States take advantage of financial platforms to fund their criminal activities.

The initiative will be led through ADL’s Center on Extremism and will focus on uncovering and disrupting the financial flows supporting white supremacist and anti-government organizations. It will also look at networks spreading and profiting from antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, anti-immi…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...