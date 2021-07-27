Published by

Reuters

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) –The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department on Monday both warned against travel to Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, and Kyrgyzstan because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC raised its travel advisory to “Level Four: Very High” for those countries telling Americans they should avoid travel there, while the State Department issued “Do Not Travel” advisories. Spain reopened its borders to U.S. tourists in June and has been a popular destination for Americans since then. The CDC on Monday also raise…

