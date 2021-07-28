At a press conference this morning, Washington Metropolitan Police have announced they have captured Martwan Hargraves, 22, of Waldorf, MD in the murder of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney on July 16, 2021.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

From the original press release:

At approximately 11:11 pm, members of the Seventh District were in the area of the listed location when they heard the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile female, two adult females, and two adult males. All sustained gunshot wounds and received treatment at area hospitals. A sixth victim, an adult male, sought treatment at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. After all life-saving efforts failed, the juvenile victim succumbed to their injuries. The adult victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as6 year-old Nyiah Courtney,of Southeast. DC.

Hargraves was found in an apartment in SE D.C. and is charged with first-degree murder.

This is a developing story…

( There is no photo of the suspect available at this time.)

