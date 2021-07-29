Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released orientation and meet and greet schedules for the 2021-2022 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions about orientation events should be directed to individual schools.

Elementary Schools

  • C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Berry, prekindergarten and kindergarten students, Aug. 19, 9 to 11 a.m., and Aug. 20, 9 to 11 a.m.
    • Berry, meet and greet all grades, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Billingsley, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.
    • Billingsley, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with M-Z, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Dr. Gustavus Brown, meet and greet at Transition School, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Dr. James Craik, drop-in meet and greet event, Aug. 26, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
  • William A. Diggs, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L, Aug. 25, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
    • Diggs, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with M-Z, Aug. 26, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
  • Gale-Bailey, meet and greet/student orientation, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, meet and greet for students with last names A-L, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Higdon, meet and greet for students with last names M-Z, Aug. 26, 12 to 1 p.m.
    • Kindergarten orientation, Aug. 17 or Aug. 18, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m.
    • Prekindergarten orientation for students with last names A-L, 9 to 11 a.m.
    • Prekindergarten orientation for students with last names M-Z, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Indian Head, prekindergarten and kindergarten orientation, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Indian Head, second prekindergarten and kindergarten orientation date, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Indian Head, meet and greet for all grades, Aug. 26, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, greet your seat, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Malcolm, orientation/meet and greet, Aug. 25, 1 to 2 p.m.
  • T.C. Martin, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Mary H. Matula, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Middleton, meet and greet, last names A-L, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.
    • Middleton, meet and greet, last names M-Z, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Walter J. Mitchell, meet and greet/orientation, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Mary B. Neal, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • J.C. Parks, meet and greet, Grades 4-5, Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Parks, meet and greet, Grades 2-3, Aug. 26, 12 to 12:30 p.m.
    • Parks, meet and greet, kindergarten and Grade 1, Aug. 26, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
  • J.P. Ryon, kindergarten orientation for students with last names A-K, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Ryon, kindergarten orientation for students with last names L-Z, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Ryon, meet and greet all grades, Aug. 26, 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Eva Turner, orientation, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.; and
  • William B. Wade, meet and greet for returning students, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.
    • Wade, new students/kindergarten orientation, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.

Middle Schools

  • Theodore G. Davis, new student orientation, Aug. 26, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m.
  • John Hanson, sixth-grade orientation, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Hanson, seventh-grade orientation, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Hanson, eighth-grade orientation, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Hanson, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Matthew Henson, all grade levels student orientation, Aug. 17, 1 to 3 p.m.
    • Henson, all grade levels student orientation, Aug. 19, 1 to 3 p.m.
    • Henson, meet and greet for all grade levels, Aug. 26, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Mattawoman, meet and greet/new student orientation, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Piccowaxen, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 9 to 11 a.m.
  • General Smallwood, new student orientation, Aug. 26, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Milton M. Somers, sixth grade/new students, Aug. 26, 9 to 10 a.m.
    • Somers, seventh and eighth grade/new students, Aug. 26, 10 to 11 a.m.; and
  • Benjamin Stoddert, new student orientation, Aug. 26, 4 to 6 p.m.

High Schools

  • Henry E. Lackey, Grades 9-10 meet and greet, Aug. 25, 4 to 6 p.m.
    • Lackey, orientation for new students in Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 2 to 3 p.m.
  • La Plata, orientation for Grade 9 and Grade 12, Aug. 25, 5 to 6 p.m.
    • La Plata, orientation for Grades 10-11, Aug. 26, 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Maurice J. McDonough, meet and greet for Grade 9, Aug. 25, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
    • McDonough, meet and greet for Grade 10 and new students in Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
  • North Point, Grade 9 orientation, Aug. 25, 4 to 6 p.m.
    • North Point, Grade 10 and new students in Grades 11-12 orientation, Aug. 26, 4 to 6 p.m.
  • St. Charles, freshman orientation, Aug. 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
    • St. Charles, Grade 10 and new students in Grades 11-12 orientation, Aug. 25, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Thomas Stone, freshman orientation, Aug. 25, 5 to 6 p.m.
    • Stone, Grade 10 orientation and orientation for new students in Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Westlake, meet and greet for Grades 9-10, Aug. 25, 5 to 7 p.m.
    • Westlake, meet and greet for Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 5 to 7 p.m.

Centers

  • F. B. Gwynn Educational Center, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply