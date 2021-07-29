Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released orientation and meet and greet schedules for the 2021-2022 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions about orientation events should be directed to individual schools.

Elementary Schools

C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.

Berry, prekindergarten and kindergarten students, Aug. 19, 9 to 11 a.m., and Aug. 20, 9 to 11 a.m. Berry, meet and greet all grades, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.

Billingsley, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m. Billingsley, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with M-Z, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.

Dr. Gustavus Brown, meet and greet at Transition School, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.

Dr. James Craik, drop-in meet and greet event, Aug. 26, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

William A. Diggs, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L, Aug. 25, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Diggs, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with M-Z, Aug. 26, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Gale-Bailey, meet and greet/student orientation, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, meet and greet for students with last names A-L, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Higdon, meet and greet for students with last names M-Z, Aug. 26, 12 to 1 p.m. Kindergarten orientation, Aug. 17 or Aug. 18, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Prekindergarten orientation for students with last names A-L, 9 to 11 a.m. Prekindergarten orientation for students with last names M-Z, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Indian Head, prekindergarten and kindergarten orientation, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Indian Head, second prekindergarten and kindergarten orientation date, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Indian Head, meet and greet for all grades, Aug. 26, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, greet your seat, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.

Malcolm, orientation/meet and greet, Aug. 25, 1 to 2 p.m.

T.C. Martin, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mary H. Matula, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Middleton, meet and greet, last names A-L, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m. Middleton, meet and greet, last names M-Z, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.

Walter J. Mitchell, meet and greet/orientation, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mary B. Neal, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

J.C. Parks, meet and greet, Grades 4-5, Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parks, meet and greet, Grades 2-3, Aug. 26, 12 to 12:30 p.m. Parks, meet and greet, kindergarten and Grade 1, Aug. 26, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

J.P. Ryon, kindergarten orientation for students with last names A-K, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ryon, kindergarten orientation for students with last names L-Z, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ryon, meet and greet all grades, Aug. 26, 2 to 4 p.m.

Eva Turner, orientation, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.; and

William B. Wade, meet and greet for returning students, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m. Wade, new students/kindergarten orientation, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.



Middle Schools

Theodore G. Davis, new student orientation, Aug. 26, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m.

John Hanson, sixth-grade orientation, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hanson, seventh-grade orientation, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hanson, eighth-grade orientation, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hanson, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 4 to 5 p.m.

Matthew Henson, all grade levels student orientation, Aug. 17, 1 to 3 p.m. Henson, all grade levels student orientation, Aug. 19, 1 to 3 p.m. Henson, meet and greet for all grade levels, Aug. 26, 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Mattawoman, meet and greet/new student orientation, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.

Piccowaxen, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 9 to 11 a.m.

General Smallwood, new student orientation, Aug. 26, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Milton M. Somers, sixth grade/new students, Aug. 26, 9 to 10 a.m. Somers, seventh and eighth grade/new students, Aug. 26, 10 to 11 a.m.; and

Benjamin Stoddert, new student orientation, Aug. 26, 4 to 6 p.m.

High Schools

Henry E. Lackey, Grades 9-10 meet and greet, Aug. 25, 4 to 6 p.m. Lackey, orientation for new students in Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 2 to 3 p.m.

La Plata, orientation for Grade 9 and Grade 12, Aug. 25, 5 to 6 p.m. La Plata, orientation for Grades 10-11, Aug. 26, 5 to 6 p.m.

Maurice J. McDonough, meet and greet for Grade 9, Aug. 25, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. McDonough, meet and greet for Grade 10 and new students in Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.

North Point, Grade 9 orientation, Aug. 25, 4 to 6 p.m. North Point, Grade 10 and new students in Grades 11-12 orientation, Aug. 26, 4 to 6 p.m.

St. Charles, freshman orientation, Aug. 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. St. Charles, Grade 10 and new students in Grades 11-12 orientation, Aug. 25, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone, freshman orientation, Aug. 25, 5 to 6 p.m. Stone, Grade 10 orientation and orientation for new students in Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 5 to 6 p.m.

Westlake, meet and greet for Grades 9-10, Aug. 25, 5 to 7 p.m. Westlake, meet and greet for Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 5 to 7 p.m.



Centers

F. B. Gwynn Educational Center, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.

