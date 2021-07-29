Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released orientation and meet and greet schedules for the 2021-2022 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions about orientation events should be directed to individual schools.
Elementary Schools
- C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Berry, prekindergarten and kindergarten students, Aug. 19, 9 to 11 a.m., and Aug. 20, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Berry, meet and greet all grades, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
- Billingsley, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.
- Billingsley, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with M-Z, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
- Dr. Gustavus Brown, meet and greet at Transition School, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
- Dr. James Craik, drop-in meet and greet event, Aug. 26, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
- William A. Diggs, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L, Aug. 25, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
- Diggs, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with M-Z, Aug. 26, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
- Gale-Bailey, meet and greet/student orientation, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.
- Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, meet and greet for students with last names A-L, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Higdon, meet and greet for students with last names M-Z, Aug. 26, 12 to 1 p.m.
- Kindergarten orientation, Aug. 17 or Aug. 18, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m.
- Prekindergarten orientation for students with last names A-L, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Prekindergarten orientation for students with last names M-Z, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Indian Head, prekindergarten and kindergarten orientation, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Indian Head, second prekindergarten and kindergarten orientation date, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Indian Head, meet and greet for all grades, Aug. 26, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, greet your seat, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
- Malcolm, orientation/meet and greet, Aug. 25, 1 to 2 p.m.
- T.C. Martin, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mary H. Matula, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Middleton, meet and greet, last names A-L, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.
- Middleton, meet and greet, last names M-Z, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
- Walter J. Mitchell, meet and greet/orientation, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
- Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Mary B. Neal, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- J.C. Parks, meet and greet, Grades 4-5, Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Parks, meet and greet, Grades 2-3, Aug. 26, 12 to 12:30 p.m.
- Parks, meet and greet, kindergarten and Grade 1, Aug. 26, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
- J.P. Ryon, kindergarten orientation for students with last names A-K, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Ryon, kindergarten orientation for students with last names L-Z, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Ryon, meet and greet all grades, Aug. 26, 2 to 4 p.m.
- Eva Turner, orientation, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.; and
- William B. Wade, meet and greet for returning students, Aug. 25, 3 to 4 p.m.
- Wade, new students/kindergarten orientation, Aug. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.
Middle Schools
- Theodore G. Davis, new student orientation, Aug. 26, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m.
- John Hanson, sixth-grade orientation, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Hanson, seventh-grade orientation, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Hanson, eighth-grade orientation, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Hanson, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 4 to 5 p.m.
- Matthew Henson, all grade levels student orientation, Aug. 17, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Henson, all grade levels student orientation, Aug. 19, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Henson, meet and greet for all grade levels, Aug. 26, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
- Mattawoman, meet and greet/new student orientation, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Piccowaxen, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 9 to 11 a.m.
- General Smallwood, new student orientation, Aug. 26, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
- Milton M. Somers, sixth grade/new students, Aug. 26, 9 to 10 a.m.
- Somers, seventh and eighth grade/new students, Aug. 26, 10 to 11 a.m.; and
- Benjamin Stoddert, new student orientation, Aug. 26, 4 to 6 p.m.
High Schools
- Henry E. Lackey, Grades 9-10 meet and greet, Aug. 25, 4 to 6 p.m.
- Lackey, orientation for new students in Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 2 to 3 p.m.
- La Plata, orientation for Grade 9 and Grade 12, Aug. 25, 5 to 6 p.m.
- La Plata, orientation for Grades 10-11, Aug. 26, 5 to 6 p.m.
- Maurice J. McDonough, meet and greet for Grade 9, Aug. 25, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- McDonough, meet and greet for Grade 10 and new students in Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
- North Point, Grade 9 orientation, Aug. 25, 4 to 6 p.m.
- North Point, Grade 10 and new students in Grades 11-12 orientation, Aug. 26, 4 to 6 p.m.
- St. Charles, freshman orientation, Aug. 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- St. Charles, Grade 10 and new students in Grades 11-12 orientation, Aug. 25, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Thomas Stone, freshman orientation, Aug. 25, 5 to 6 p.m.
- Stone, Grade 10 orientation and orientation for new students in Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 5 to 6 p.m.
- Westlake, meet and greet for Grades 9-10, Aug. 25, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Westlake, meet and greet for Grades 11-12, Aug. 26, 5 to 7 p.m.
Centers
- F. B. Gwynn Educational Center, meet and greet, Aug. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.