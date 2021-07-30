Charlotte Hall, MD- Police, and Rescue units are on the scene of a major crash on Three Notch Road in the area of Golden Beach Road with a vehicle on fire.

Units responded at approximately 11:15 a.m. for the crash and it is now expected that Three Notch Road will be closed in both directions for an extended time for the investigation.

Image via Vickie Cooksey, Facebook Credit: Vickie Cooksey

It is being reported that there is at least one fatality with the possibility of a second one. We are working to get confirmation on this. A MEDEVAC was requested for a second patient.

Watch for emergency vehicles and personal, and expect serious delays.

