Mechanicsville, MD- Earlier this evening a Nixle alert from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office went out about a large police presence in the Laurel Ridge/Jennifer Drive area of Mechanicsville, MD.

Police are on the scene using K-9’s and drones in order to find Tyler Rose.

Police are asking all residents in the area to stay in their homes at this time, and for everyone to stay away while they find the individual. EMS units are staged further away from the scene.

Tyler is a white male in his early 30’s with red hair.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services has activated a Code Red(Shelter in Place) within 3 miles of Jennifer Drive. The individual is considered dangerous. Contact 911, and do not approach.

Tyler Rose

Please contact the Sheriff’s Office if you see or have any contact with Tyler Rose.

This is a developing story…

