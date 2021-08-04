UPDATE 8/5/2021 @ 12:29 p.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Tyler Andrew Rose, age 30 of Mechanicsville. Rose is classified as critically missing and is believed to be armed with a handgun. Rose is a white male, 6’1”, and weighs 190 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Rose was last known to be in the Golden Beach area of Mechanicsville on foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler Andrew Rose is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brian Fennessey at (301) 475-4200 extension 78103 or by email at Brian.Fennessey@stmarysmd.com . For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

UPDATE August 5, 2021, @7:45 a.m.: Per St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Corporal Julie Yingling, Tyler Rose is still missing and is considered to be armed. The Code Red is no longer active.

We will update again if more information is provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

Mechanicsville, MD- Earlier this evening a Nixle alert from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office went out about a large police presence in the Laurel Ridge/Jennifer Drive area of Mechanicsville, MD.

Police are on the scene using K-9’s and drones in order to find Tyler Rose.

Police are asking all residents in the area to stay in their homes at this time, and for everyone to stay away while they find the individual. EMS units are staged further away from the scene.

Tyler is a white male in his early 30’s with red hair.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services has activated a Code Red(Shelter in Place) within 3 miles of Jennifer Drive. The individual is considered dangerous. Contact 911, and do not approach.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Office if you see or have any contact with Tyler Rose.

