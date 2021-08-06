Elders are always looking for the best way to help their children and grandchildren. This is not a one-sided relationship. We must hear what they have to say, too!

In this blog post, you will find four things that elders want you to know about them and their life experiences.

Elders Want To Be Treated As Equals, Not Fragile

Elders have seen a lot in their lifetime, and they know what it takes to get through life. They don’t need your pity or to be treated like fragile pieces of glass that might break at any moment. They are strong people who want you to treat them as equals, not frail little older women with dementia.

The key is understanding that elders have some insight to offer you, but they need your help and support in getting out of the house. When an elder tells you something important, don’t brush them off or make fun of their suggestion because it’s different from yours. Listen with care and empathy we can learn a lot from those who have been here before.

Elders are not fragile beings that need to be treated with kid gloves. They want you to treat them like human beings with valuable life experiences and perspectives they can share with you if given a chance. Very few people in this world know as much about what it means or takes to live a full life.

Elders Need Your Support More than Ever Before

Elders have seen the worst of times, and they know that it’s not always going to be good. The key is getting through these tough moments with your elders so you can get on top of life together.

Elders are resilient people who want to be heard, valued, and respected for all that they have done in their life. When you aren’t available to take care of them, you can consider hiring a caregiver or getting them to an aged care. As seen at arcare.com.au/aged-care-melbourne , many caregivers provide the required assistance in addition to providing companionship, personal care, and other forms of support. They are assured of healthy meals, safety, security, and other needed care.

Elders need your support more than ever before, so when an elder needs help with something too difficult for them to do on their own, be there for them. Sometimes it will just mean accompanying an elder in the car while they go shopping or running errands. Other times you may have to take care of some household chores and make sure they’re getting the food and care they need.

Elders Are Not Afraid of Death. Don’t Use This As An Excuse to Avoid Them

We all know death is inevitable, and it’s something that elders don’t fear. That doesn’t mean they want to talk about the subject every day or for hours on end, but if you’re going through a period of grieving because someone dear has passed away- your elder may be able to offer some insight into what this feels like.

Elders are not afraid of death, but they want to live life and enjoy themselves as best they can while they’re here on Earth. They know the average lifespan is 78 years- so we mustn’t use this subject as an excuse to avoid them or brush off their comments just because you think it might make them feel sad.

Some elders may want to talk about what they have planned for their funeral, passing on family heirlooms, or making sure the house is in order- don’t be afraid of these discussions!

Remember that Elders Will Always Have Something Valuable to Teach Us

Elders have a lot of life experience and know what it takes to live in this world. They may not physically do things they once could, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want you or can’t teach you something valuable.

One important lesson elders would like for us to understand how fragile everything on Earth really is and be grateful for all the good in our lives.

Elders have an incredible amount of wisdom to offer us- even if it’s just a different perspective on something you’re going through. These people have seen some tough times before, so don’t brush off their input because they may not see things exactly how you do.

Elders may not be the easiest people to get along with, but that doesn’t make them any less important. The more you listen and learn from your elders now- the better chance they’ll have of staying alive longer!

With all the changes happening in our world, it’s more important than ever to make sure elders feel supported. As we grow older and become a minority of society, there is an increasing need to take care of one another as part of the community. Elders don’t want you to treat them like they’re fragile or delicate—they want your support and someone who will listen when they have something valuable to say. In this article, we’ve provided some tips on how you can better engage with seniors by understanding their needs and interests. Remember that every elder has a story worth telling!

