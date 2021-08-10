Published by

By Mark Hosenball WASHINGTON (Reuters) –The U.S. government said on Monday it will review files relevant to the Sept. 11 attacks after victims’ families asked President Joe Biden to skip memorials unless he declassified documents they contend will show Saudi Arabian leaders supported the attacks.

“My administration is committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law,” Biden said in a statement. “I welcome the Department of Justice’s filing today, which commits to conducting a fresh review of documents where the government has previously asserted privileges, and to doing so as quickly as possible.”

Family members of victims of the attacks on New York and Washington, which killed nearly 3,000 people, made the appeal to Biden in a letter https://www.reuters.com/world/us/911-families-tell-biden-skip-memorial-if-he-does-not-declassify-files-2021-08-06 released on Friday as the 20th anniversary nears.

Saudi Arabia has said it had no role in the hijacked plane attacks. The Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The office of U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan on Monday said the FBI had "decided to review" earlier claims it had made about why it could not release some information requested by families…

