UPDATE September 2, 2021: The victims in the collision have been identified as Shawn Douglas Bailey, age 27 of Loveville, and Melody Ann Russell, age 29 of Clements.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Aleksandar Andreev Ivanchev, age 38 of Lexington Park, was charged by the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County with the following:

Negligent Manslaughter (two counts)

Negligent Manslaughter-Vehicle (two counts)

Reckless Driving

Failure to Control Vehicle Speed to Avoid Collision

Ivanchev remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status

UPDATE July 31, 2021: On July 30, 2021, at approximately 11:08 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported motor vehicle collision with a vehicle on fire in the 30000 block of Three Notch Road, at the intersection of Golden Beach Road, in Charlotte Hall. Deputies arrived on the scene and located one vehicle engulfed in flames, with at least one occupant inside the vehicle. Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2008 Subaru Outback operated by Aleksandar Andreev Ivanchev, age 38 of Lexington Park, was traveling northbound on Three Notch Road at a high rate of speed. Ivanchev continued through a solid red light and struck a 2005 Ford Escape, which was traveling from Golden Beach Road through the intersection of Three Notch Road, with a solid green light. Upon impact, the Ford Escape became engulfed in flames. The Ford Escape was occupied by two individuals, who were pronounced deceased on the scene. The identities of the victims are being withheld pending positive identification. Ivanchev suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported from the scene to an area trauma center for treatment.

At this time, speed and failure to obey a traffic control device appear to be contributing factors in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision that have not already provided a statement is asked to contact Sergeant Sheena Tirpak at (301) 475-4200 extension 78051 or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com .

Charlotte Hall, MD- Police, and Rescue units are on the scene of a major crash on Three Notch Road in the area of Golden Beach Road with a vehicle on fire.

Units responded at approximately 11:15 a.m. for the crash and it is now expected that Three Notch Road will be closed in both directions for an extended time for the investigation.

Image via Vickie Cooksey, Facebook Credit: Vickie Cooksey

It is being reported that there is at least one fatality with the possibility of a second one. We are working to get confirmation on this. A MEDEVAC was requested for a second patient.

Watch for emergency vehicles and personal, and expect serious delays.

Like this: Like Loading...