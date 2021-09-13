William Anthony Smothers, 38, of Waldorf

UPDATE 09/14/2021: Officers located William Smothers earlier today, September 14, and also recovered a firearm.

Waldorf, MD- On September 10 at 3:09 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Jefferson Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting involving people who were known to each other.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with an injury from a gunshot, which was not life-threatening. He was transported to a hospital, treated, and released. Members of the Agency’s Emergency Services Team responded to the residence to try to locate the suspect, but after searching the house, it was determined the suspect had fled.

Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for William Anthony Smothers, 38, of Waldorf.

Officers with the Warrant Unit have been searching for Smothers but he has not yet been located.

Anyone with information about Smothers’ whereabouts should call 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

