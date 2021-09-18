The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the suspect involved in an armed robbery investigation.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 5:52 am, the suspect, described as a black male wearing dark blue jeans and a black T-shirt with cut-off sleeves, entered the Sheetz convenience store at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills. The suspect then told the cashier that he was armed and demanded money.







The cashier complied and the suspect fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 78109 or email taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com. Case # 47119-21

