Great Mills, MD- On Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45500 block of Norris Road in Great Mills for the reported shooting.

Deputies located a female victim, age 28 of Lexington Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body. Preliminary investigation determined that prior to the shooting, a large crowd had gathered, and a fight ensued among the crowd. During the incident, the victim and two other individuals entered a vehicle and proceeded to leave the area.

As the vehicle was leaving, the suspects began shooting at the vehicle. As a result, the female victim was shot three times and another female passenger in the vehicle sustained injury from shattered automotive glass. The gunshot victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was treated at the scene and not transported.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and crime lab personnel responded to the scene and continued the investigation. A handgun and multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmarysmd.com .

