Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that, on September 15, 2021, Kenneth David Bonolis, 58, of St. Leonard, was convicted by a jury of animal abuse.

In 2019, Bonolis had been observed by employees of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter striking his dog in the parking lot. With the assistance of Calvert County Animal Control and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the animal was seized and rescued.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 8, 2021, in the Calvert County Circuit Court. The defendant is facing a maximum penalty of 90 days incarceration.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

