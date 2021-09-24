One of the best things about SUVs is that they have a lot of cargo space. This makes them perfect for people who need to transport large items or even passengers in their car. In this blog post, we will look at 6 different SUVs that have the most cargo space. Check on the list below.

The Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander is a great SUV that has three rows of seats in the back. You can describe the cargo space here as generous, and you will have enough room to store larger items easily. As stated by the experts at Holman Lincoln , this is the SUV you need if you want to “haul a bunch of kids, luggage, and equipment.” The Highlander has up to 105 cubic feet behind the third row and 34 cubic feet with all three rows folded down.

Therefore, if you are looking for an SUV that offers great cargo space, the Highlander is a solid choice. Other features of this vehicle include a nice design, a powerful engine, and standard safety features.

The Mazda CX-9

Another great SUV with lots of cargo space is the Mazda CX-09. This vehicle offers plenty of room for passengers and their belongings, which makes it a good option if you are planning on taking several people somewhere in your car or need to transport larger items.

The CX-09 has 116 cubic feet behind the third row, which is enough to store several suitcases or large boxes. It also has up to 46 cubic feet when all three rows are folded down. Another good thing about this vehicle is that it comes with a powerful engine and lots of standard features you will enjoy using daily. The design looks modern but remains classy in the cabin.

The GMC Acadia

The GMC Acadia is another SUV you can consider if you are looking for a vehicle with plenty of cargo space. This car has up to 120 cubic feet behind the third row, which means it offers more than enough room to store your luggage and other belongings while on the go.

Another great thing about this model is its design. It has a sporty look on the outside that makes it stand out from other vehicles, but this does not impact how comfortable you will be while driving. The cabin is spacious and comes with plenty of features to make your ride as enjoyable as possible. The Acadia also offers good performance thanks to its powerful engine and several safety systems standards in the car.

Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe is another SUV that you can add to this list. It has up to 126 cubic feet of cargo space in the back, which means you will have enough room for several items while on the go. Another great feature of this model is its design. The cabin looks modern and elegant at once, thanks to a few well-placed lines on the sides and a sleek front grille.

The Santa Fe offers several standard features, including a great infotainment system you can use to access your favorite apps or listen to music from your smartphone. Other things that deserve mention are its powerful engine and spacious cabin with high-quality materials. This is one of those cars that will make you feel comfortable while inside and when driving.

Honda Pilot

Another great SUV if you are looking for a vehicle with plenty of cargo space is the Honda Pilot. This car has up to 150 cubic feet behind the third row, which means it can be used as both an ordinary family vehicle and an off-road vehicle thanks to its powerful engine and good ground clearance.

The cabin looks nice inside, but it also offers a lot of space, and the materials used for its design look nice. The infotainment system is intuitive to use and comes with plenty of great features you will enjoy using daily (click here). As if that was not enough, this model has several safety systems installed in it that make your ride even more enjoyable.

Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer is another great SUV to consider if you are looking for a vehicle with enough cargo space. This car has up to 120 cubic feet behind the third row, making it an excellent choice when transporting bigger items or more than one person while on your way somewhere.

The design of this model looks nice and combines functionality with comfort in mind. The cabin is spacious and comes with several features to make your ride as enjoyable as possible. Other things worth mentioning about the Explorer include its powerful engine, good ground clearance, and intuitive infotainment system you will enjoy using daily.

There are several SUVs with a lot of cargo space on the market today, and these cars can be useful for families who need to transport their belongings while out camping or traveling somewhere in the city. These vehicles come equipped with plenty of room behind each row and additional storage compartments that make it easy for you to store your items and make them easily accessible.

