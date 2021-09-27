On September 26 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to the area of Blair Road and Strauss Avenue in Indian Head for the report of a fight among a large group of people, mostly juveniles.

During the altercation, an unknown male began firing a weapon towards the group, striking two people. A male in his 30s was struck once in the upper body and once in the leg. A 12-year-old female was struck once in the leg. Both victims were transported to hospitals for treatment and both are in stable condition.

Detectives are working on leads and asks anyone with information to call Detective A. Worley at 301-609-6518.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...