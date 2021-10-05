The College of Southern Maryland men’s soccer team fought their way to their third win of the season on September 30, sneaking past the Hagerstown Community College Hawks by a score of 1-0.

Freshman Jakai Washington netted the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute, finishing on a breakaway for his team-leading fifth goal of the season.

This victory snapped a three-game losing streak for CSM. It was also their third shutout of the season.

CSM has now won three straight contests against Hagerstown.

CSM now holds a 3-6 overall record on the season. Their next game is scheduled for October 5 at 4 p.m. at home against the Frederick Community College Cougars.

