Sleep is essential for our physical and mental wellbeing. It is during this time that our bodies and minds can recover from any damage suffered throughout the day. Unfortunately, not everyone can sleep peacefully every night to ensure they get the rest they need. There’s a range of issues that individuals suffer from that can have an impact on how much they sleep as well as on their sleep quality.

Sleep apnea is a good example of a health condition that reduces an individual’s inability to sleep. This is a condition that impairs the person’s breathing whilst they sleep, with some people being unable to breathe for short periods of time. As a coping mechanism, the body will wake itself up as it gasps for air. In less severe cases, sleep apnea comes across as snoring, and individuals remain unaware that they suffer from this condition. Sleep apnea is associated with a range of health issues including poor memory loss, increased propensity to the development of mental health issues, and chronic fatigue. Unfortunately, this condition is chronic but there are a few things that you may do to improve your situation. This article will provide you with top ways to improve your sleep when you are struggling with sleep apnea.

Alter Your Sleep Position

This may seem like too easy a step to improve your sleep apnea but studies have shown that it is an effective measure. It is recommended that sleeping on your side can be less obstructive for your airways. Considering obstructed airways is the contributing factor to sleep apnea, it is worth a try. It may be difficult for you to change the way you sleep , particularly as during this time you have little control over your body movements, but restricting your body’s movements with pillows may be beneficial to ensure you stay in the same position.

Invest in a CPAP Mask

You may have heard about CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines that are specifically designed to support individuals with sleep apnea. They basically provide your mouth and nose with a steady flow of oxygen as you sleep. This helps to keep your airways open so that you can breathe properly. There are many different types of masks for you to choose from. We discussed above how sleeping on your side may improve sleep apnea as well and you may think that wearing a CPAP mask whilst on your side may be more difficult but you will be glad to know there are CPAP masks for side sleepers to ensure you sleep comfortably. You should discuss this with your doctor to ask for recommendations.

Change Your Mattress

The type of mattress you sleep on will have a massive impact on your overall well-being. Everyone should invest in a mattress of good quality to support their body. However, sleep apnea sufferers should pay additional attention to this. The type of mattress you have will influence your sleeping position and this is crucial to improve your sleep apnea, as discussed above. It is recommended that you consider a memory foam mattress as these adjust to your body and support your weight effectively, keeping your airways unrestricted.

Follow a Healthy Lifestyle

Following a healthy lifestyle is a must for every single person. This includes a healthy diet and a good amount of exercise. Doing this offers numerous health benefits, including improved sleep apnea. You should also avoid unhealthy habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol, which have been identified as factors contributing to worsening sleep apnea and sleeping habits in general.

Visit Your Doctor

Sleep apnea can have serious impacts on your health as if it is getting in the way of your sleeping. If this is the case for you, you should make contact with a medical professional to discuss your situation. Doctors will have the expertise to recommend treatments and strategies to better your condition.

Use a Humidifier

Dry air can have significant impacts on your health as it contributes to irritation in different parts, including your airways. If the air in your area is considerably dry, you should use a humidifier . These appliances essentially add moisture to the air and will reduce the likelihood of respiratory issues, including sleep apnea. If you want to add an extra touch, you can even add essential oils to the water for additional benefits.

If you are currently suffering from sleeping issues, you must act to improve these so that you get the rest you need to go about your life. The tips discussed above will help you improve your sleep apnea if this is a condition you struggle with.

