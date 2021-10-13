State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz announces the conviction of Joseph Marvin Swann for killing Ian Tahtinen in a fiery crash on December 20, 2020. He was convicted of thirteen charges, including vehicular homicide while intoxicated by alcohol, vehicular manslaughter, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault on four St. Mary’s County deputies.

The collision occurred when Swann drove his car north on Rte. 5 in Charlotte Hall at 116 mph. He struck Tahtinen’s car in the rear causing it to explode and continue burning until first responders eventually were able to extinguish it. During fire-fighting and investigative efforts, Swann left the scene. After refusing to return to the scene, Swann fought the four deputies, striking, kicking, and spitting on them.

Maryland State Police testing revealed that his blood level was .19, over twice the legal limit of .08. Swann has two prior convictions for fleeing and eluding, one for driving under the influence of alcohol, and eight prior assault convictions.

Mr. Fritz thanks Laura A. Caspar and Joseph Boyd for their hard work in prosecuting this case.

