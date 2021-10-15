The best beaches to enjoy when visiting the US. The US has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, from Florida’s white sandy beaches to Hawaii’s black volcanic shores. From south to north, east to west, there are plenty of beach options for everyone! Let’s explore!

Illinois

Chicago is a great city to visit, but most people don’t realize that they can soak in some rays and enjoy the surf during their trip! Illinois beaches are a hidden wonder. A person could spend all day by the shore, cooling off with a swim from time to time. When visiting the best beaches in Chicago , make sure to bring a towel, sunscreen, and maybe even a picnic basket! There are plenty of activities you can do and beaches you can visit during your trip.

Washington

The nation’s capital is full of history and heritage. On the shores of the Potomac River, many people love to relax with a book or just enjoy that feeling of sand between their toes. There are some great Washington beaches to visit on those hot summer days. These beaches are easily accessible from downtown DC as well as some neighborhoods such as Georgetown and Alexandria. When visiting these amazing Washington beaches, make sure to bring your family and friends along for an afternoon on the shore!

Florida

The perfect beach vacation spot, Florida has close to 5,000 miles of beaches. From Miami Beach with its fine white sand and luxurious resorts and hotels to the breathtaking beauty of Siesta Key and the famous Cocoa Beach Pier, there is plenty to choose from. One of our favorite picks includes Cabbage Key where you can enjoy a quintessential island feel. With unassuming cottages serving as accommodations and local cuisine prepared by some of Tampa’s best chefs, this is one ideal way to spend your summer. Also popular among thrill seekers is New Smyrna Beach which offers surfing lessons for all levels at some pretty staggering prices! If you are looking for a romantic getaway, one of our favorites includes Captiva Island.

Miami is known for being one of the most popular metropolitan beach destinations in all of Florida! Many people come to Miami Beach for relaxation, entertainment, and to enjoy the gorgeous beaches. It’s a hotspot for tourists, so head out early if you’re looking to find parking during your visit! If you’re bringing children , make sure they’re covered in sunscreen before leaving; it’s hot outside! The best part about Miami is that there are over 10 miles of beaches! You’ll never run out of options when visiting this scenic city by the sea.

California

With nearly 840 miles of shoreline, California has plenty to offer when it comes to beaches. From the iconic surfing beaches like Malibu and Venice Beach to the serene views that you can enjoy at Cayucos Beach in San Luis Obispo County, there is no shortage of options on this coast either! One of our favorite picks includes Laguna Beach where you can go for boat rides or stroll along on the pier. You can also visit Newport Beach for some fun activities such as dolphin-watching cruises during your trip. If you want to visit some of California’s best beaches, make sure to pack your sunglasses and hat before you go!

Michigan

The underrated beach destination on the Great Lakes in Michigan. With close to 4,500 miles of shoreline, there are plenty of options for people who want to enjoy some time at the beach. From St. Joseph at the northernmost tip down south to Saint Joseph where you can enjoy a more laid-back vibe, this is one state that offers so much variety in its coastline!

Hawaii Beaches

Last but not least, the island state is known for its welcoming people, lush tropics, and gorgeous beaches. When you vacation in Hawaii, you are bound to have some phenomenal experiences! From the black volcanic shores on the Big Island to Waikiki Beach with its luxury hotels and resorts perfect for honeymooners to enjoy, there’s truly something for everyone when it comes to visiting these exquisite islands. Some of our favorite picks include Lanikai Beach where you can go snorkeling or watch turtles graze along the shoreline. If you’re looking for an active beach experience that isn’t crowded, head out early during your trip so you can catch a stunning Hawaiian sunrise!

There are so many beaches to enjoy on your US vacation. From the casual tourist destination of Miami Beach, Florida up to northern Michigan, there is truly something for everyone when you visit. When planning a trip to the US, make sure to plan accordingly so you can experience these amazing coastal options if possible!

