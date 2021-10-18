According to a Facebook post on General Colin L. Powell’s page, the FOrmer Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Cheifs for Staff has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

The Facebook post reads:

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great American. The Powell Family”

This is a developing story…

