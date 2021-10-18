The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating two arson cases in Southern Maryland; Waldorf, and Hollywood, that involved Molotov Cocktails.

The first reported fire happened on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 11:30 pm on Shiner Court in Waldorf, MD. The cocktail was thrown into a flower bed in front of the home. No fire department response was required.

Waldorf, MD

The second incident happened in Hollywood, MD on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11:30 p.m. In this incident, the suspect threw multiple cocktails towards different parts of the home, igniting a nearby bush. There was no fire department response to this incident either.

Hollywood, MD

Anyone with any information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

Like this: Like Loading...