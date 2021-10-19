Kimberly Renee Freeman, age 31 of Lexington Park

On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20500 block of Ridge Road in Lexington Park for the reported stabbing. Deputies located a male victim, age 38 of Lexington Park, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was flown to an area trauma center for treatment.

The investigation determined the victim and the suspect, Kimberly Renee Freeman, age 31 of Lexington Park, had a verbal confrontation. During the confrontation, Freeman produced a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly. Freeman was arrested and charged with Assault First and Second Degree.

Freeman remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.

