The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred early Saturday morning in Clinton. Efforts are underway to identify the pedestrian so the family can be notified.

On October 16,2021, at approximately 1:55am, patrol officers responded to the 7800 block of Woodyard Road for a collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrianwas pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the roadway on Woodyard Road when struck by a car in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the car remained on the scene. The driver was not injured. Preliminarily, it appears the victim was not in a crosswalk when struck.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0047520.

