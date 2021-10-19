LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown and opened their meeting by presenting Proclamations in recognition of White Cane Day, Red Ribbon Week – Young Marines, Red Ribbon Week – Health Department and Economic Development Week.

The Commissioners then convened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health to receive a COVID-19 update from county health officer Dr. Meenakshi Brewster and MedStar St. Mary’s chief operating officer, Dr. Stephen Michaels. The update included data from the Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard and vaccination updates and statistics.

Board of Health segment of meeting

Following the Board of Health Meeting, the Commissioners approved a repeal of the moratorium on utility-scale solar projects. The repeal follows recommendations from the Solar Task Force and a public hearing.

Bill Hunt, Director, Land Use & Growth Management, requested and received approval for a resolution amending the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan.

The Commissioners approved a Public Hearing request from the Department of Land Use & Growth Management to receive comment on a proposal to repeal and reenact Chapter 217 of the Code of St. Mary’s County to align county code with updated state requirements. A formal notice of the Public Hearing will be forthcoming.

The Board of Education’s requests for budget amendments were approved. The requests included an FY2022 categorical budget adjustment for the assignment of fund balance for $4,501,136, the inter-fund transfer of $2,512,987 from operating to Capital Improvement Projects, and approval of the $200,000 state funding award from the School Safety Grant.

Board of Education segment of meeting

The Department of Public Works and Transportation received approval for two agenda items. The first approval was for a request to establish an ordinance for a no parking zone along county roads in the South Woods Estate Subdivision. The Commissioners also authorized DPWT’s request for a letter of support for the transfer of Newtowne Neck Road to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Department of Emergency Services received approval for the request for 911 Board additional grant funding and a budget amendment increasing the 911 Board Grant by $30,000 to fund a Center Manager Certification Program.

The Department of Aging & Human Services had five agenda items before the Commissioners and received approval for:

A Title III/VII/NSIP Older Americans Act second Notice of Grant Award from the Maryland Department of Aging for $396,955 A request to submit a letter of interest, budget, and related documentation for an additional $2,000,000 in U.S. Treasury funds to supplement the Emergency Rental Assistance Program-1. A Senior Citizen Activities Center Operating Fund Grant Award of $16,265 to provide funding for online fitness classes and outdoor patio furniture. The Supplemental Nutrition Grant Award, project #US2134, from the Maryland Department of Aging for $40,832, to support additional nutrition activities authorized by the Older Americans Act. The FY2022 Area Plan Update Application for the Federal Title III Older Americans Act grant and the state grant allocations from the Maryland Department of Aging in the amount of $396,955 federal grants and $79,138 state grants, $38,990 required county match, $51,057 additional county match, $45,000 donations for a total of $611,140 to provide various programs and services to the seniors of St. Mary’s County.

The Department of Finance had four agenda items and received authorization:

To execute a contract award for FDR Boulevard Phase 3A construction to the Great Mills Trading Post Company, Inc. To award the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Storage and Headquarters Facility Design project to Morgan Design Group, Architects. For a resolution to move sold 2020 General Obligation Bonds to designated construction projects, including asphalt overlay work, auditorium lighting replacement work, and the Lexington Park Passive Park project. For budget amendments to realign Capital Improvement Projects increasing the FIN22 Capital Reserve by $1,152,682.

The Commissioners will host their third-quarter Public Forum at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building. The forum may be attended in person or viewed on SMCG Ch 95 or the county’s YouTube Channel.

The next regular Commissioner Business Meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

