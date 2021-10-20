On October 19, 2021, around 4:51 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau responded to the Fastop located at 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach, MD for the report of armed robbery.

Bryce Everett-Earl Goggins, 29 of North Beach, MD

Investigation revealed a black male, wearing all black with a mask entered the North Beach Fastop and approached the cashier, and asked for cigarettes. When the cashier asked for identification, the suspect brandished a weapon, described as an AR-15 style long gun. The suspect brought two white plastic bags and had the cashier place all the money from the cash register inside. The suspect then fled the store on foot.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation. The suspect was identified as Bryce Everett-Earl Goggins, 29 of North Beach, MD. Goggins was later apprehended and is currently incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. Goggins is being charged with Armed Robbery, Robbery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Theft: $100 to under $1,500.00.

