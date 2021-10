Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is experiencing bus service interruptions today, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. As of 8:15 a.m., 157 routes did not have coverage. There are 59 buses that are not covering routes this morning. CCPS has 280 buses, and a total of 718 routes. One bus may provide service for up to four schools. Contractors as well as CCPS transportation staff are covering as many routes as possible, but are not able to cover every route without bus service today. CCPS is posting transportation updates on its website at ccboe.com.

Since last week, CCPS has kept school system staff, students, and families informed about bus service interruptions. Staff is working with the 26 county contractors who provide bus services to address driver and attendant concerns.

There is a rumored bus driver protest planned for this morning at the CCPS administrative office building in La Plata. CCPS has a Nov. 17 follow-up meeting to present both a short-term and long-term plan to contractors, as well as a representative group of bus drivers and attendants. Bus service interruptions affect the entire community – but mostly students, parents, and families. CCPS is committed to working together with contractors, bus drivers, and attendants to resolve concerns so they do not impact students.

BUS COVERAGE AND CANCELLATIONS FOR MONDAY, OCTOBER 25 SORTED BY SCHOOL

UPDATED @ 7:20A 10/25

BUS # SCHOOL COVERED/CANCELLED COVERAGE BUS # ADDITIONAL INFO 181 BARNHART ES CANCELLED 10/25 134 BARNHART ES CANCELLED 10/25 308 BENJAMIN STODDERT MS AM CANCELLED 10/25 703 BENJAMIN STODDERT MS AM CANCELLED 10/25 CONTRACTOR WILL ADVISE ABOUT PM COVERAGE FOR THESE ROUTES 150 BERRY ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 50 BILLINGSLEY ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 326 BILLINGSLEY ES CANCELLED 10/25 50 DAVIS MS AM CANCELLED 10/25 160 DAVIS MS CANCELLED 10/25 352 DAVIS MS CANCELLED 10/25 352 DAVIS MS CANCELLED 10/25 603 DR BROWN ES CANCELLED 10/25 92 DR BROWN ES CANCELLED 10/25 103 DR BROWN ES CANCELLED 10/25 111 DR BROWN ES CANCELLED 10/25 114 DR BROWN ES CANCELLED 10/25 166 DR BROWN ES CANCELLED 10/25 610 DR MUDD ES CANCELLED 10/25 92 DR MUDD ES CANCELLED 10/25 17 GALE-BAILEY ES CANCELLED 10/25 184 GALE-BAILEY ES CANCELLED 10/25 62 GALE-BAILEY ES CANCELLED 10/25 201 GALE-BAILEY ES CANCELLED 10/25 17 GENERAL SMALLWOOD MS CANCELLED 10/25 52 GENERAL SMALLWOOD MS CANCELLED 10/25 81 GENERAL SMALLWOOD MS AM CANCELLED 10/25 CONTRACTOR WILL ADVISE ABOUT PM COVERAGE FOR THESE ROUTES 200 GENERAL SMALLWOOD MS CANCELLED 10/25 217 GENERAL SMALLWOOD MS AM CANCELLED 10/25 CONTRACTOR WILL ADVISE ABOUT PM COVERAGE FOR THESE ROUTES 351 GWYNN CTR CANCELLED 10/25 53 HANSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 108 HANSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 353 HANSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 610 HANSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 98 HANSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 103 HANSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 111 HANSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 141 HANSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 10 HENSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 65 HENSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 177 HENSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 201 HENSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 214 HENSON MS CANCELLED 10/25 81 INDIAN HEAD ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 CONTRACTOR WILL ADVISE ABOUT PM COVERAGE FOR THESE ROUTES 217 INDIAN HEAD ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 CONTRACTOR WILL ADVISE ABOUT PM COVERAGE FOR THESE ROUTES 509 INDIAN HEAD ES CANCELLED 10/25 62 JAMES CRAIK ES CANCELLED 10/25 11 JAMES CRAIK ES CANCELLED 10/25 338 JAMES CRAIK ES CANCELLED 10/25 152 JENIFER ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 170 JENIFER ES CANCELLED 10/25 193 JENIFER ES CANCELLED 10/25 350 JENIFER ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 703 JENIFER ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 CONTRACTOR WILL ADVISE ABOUT PM COVERAGE FOR THESE ROUTES 109 JENIFER ES CANCELLED 10/25 161 JENIFER ES CANCELLED 10/25 323 JENIFER ES CANCELLED 10/25 98 LA PLATA HS CANCELLED 10/25 115 LA PLATA HS CANCELLED 10/25 180 LA PLATA HS CANCELLED 10/25 10 LACKEY HS CANCELLED 10/25 17 LACKEY HS CANCELLED 10/25 65 LACKEY HS CANCELLED 10/25 123 LACKEY HS CANCELLED 10/25 162 LACKEY HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 162 WILL RUN IN THE PM 10/25 184 LACKEY HS CANCELLED 10/25 200 LACKEY HS CANCELLED 10/25 201 LACKEY HS CANCELLED 10/25 214 LACKEY HS CANCELLED 10/25 217 LACKEY HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 CONTRACTOR WILL ADVISE ABOUT PM COVERAGE FOR THESE ROUTES 700 LACKEY HS CANCELLED 10/25 350 LAPLATA HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 153 MALCOLM ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 341 MALCOLM ES CANCELLED 10/25 600 MALCOLM ES CANCELLED 10/25 98 MALCOLM ES CANCELLED 10/25 141 MALCOLM ES CANCELLED 10/25 12 MATTAWOMAN MS AM CANCELLED 10/25 CONTRACTOR WILL ADVISE ABOUT PM COVERAGE FOR THESE ROUTES 150 MATTAWOMAN MS AM CANCELLED 10/25 152 MATTAWOMAN MS AM CANCELLED 10/25 181 MATTAWOMAN MS CANCELLED 10/25 161 MATTAWOMAN MS CANCELLED 10/25 192 MATULA ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 351 MATULA ES CANCELLED 10/25 704 MATULA ES CANCELLED 10/25 115 MATULA ES CANCELLED 10/25 326 MATULA/GWYNN ES CANCELLED 10/25 11 MCDONOUGH HS CANCELLED 10/25 177 MCDONOUGH HS CANCELLED 10/25 193 MCDONOUGH HS CANCELLED 10/25 323 MCDONOUGH HS CANCELLED 10/25 308 MIDDLETON ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 12 MILTON SOMERS MS AM CANCELLED 10/25 CONTRACTOR WILL ADVISE ABOUT PM COVERAGE FOR THESE ROUTES 52 MT HOPE ES CANCELLED 10/25 123 MT HOPE ES CANCELLED 10/25 162 MT HOPE ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 162 WILL RUN IN THE PM 10/25 700 MT HOPE ES CANCELLED 10/25 707 MT HOPE ES CANCELLED 10/25 109 NEAL ES CANCELLED 10/25 180 NEAL ES CANCELLED 10/25 11 NORTH POINT HS CANCELLED 10/25 50 NORTH POINT HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 153 NORTH POINT HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 170 NORTH POINT HS CANCELLED 10/25 184 NORTH POINT HS CANCELLED 10/25 192 NORTH POINT HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 193 NORTH POINT HS CANCELLED 10/25 363 NORTH POINT HS CANCELLED 10/25 509 NORTH POINT HS CANCELLED 10/25 707 NORTH POINT HS CANCELLED 10/25 603 NORTH POINT HS CANCELLED 10/25 10 PARKS ES CANCELLED 10/25 65 PARKS ES CANCELLED 10/25 177 PARKS ES CANCELLED 10/25 214 PARKS ES CANCELLED 10/25 303 RYON ES AM CANCELLED 10/25 325 RYON ES CANCELLED 10/25 325 RYON ES CANCELLED 10/25 62 SMALLWOOD MS CANCELLED 10/25 123 SMALLWOOD MS CANCELLED 10/25 52 SOMERS MS CANCELLED 10/25 62 SOMERS MS CANCELLED 10/25 108 SOMERS MS CANCELLED 10/25 181 SOMERS MS CANCELLED 10/25 610 SOMERS MS CANCELLED 10/25 92 SOMERS MS CANCELLED 10/25 141 SOMERS MS CANCELLED 10/25 142 SOMERS MS CANCELLED 10/25 166 SOMERS MS CANCELLED 10/25 192 ST CHARLES HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 103 ST CHARLES HS CANCELLED 10/25 109 ST CHARLES HS CANCELLED 10/25 111 ST CHARLES HS CANCELLED 10/25 114 ST CHARLES HS CANCELLED 10/25 201 STETHEM SHUTTLE CANCELLED 10/25 600 STODDERT MS CANCELLED 10/25 92 STODDERT MS CANCELLED 10/25 114 STODDERT MS CANCELLED 10/25 134 STODDERT MS CANCELLED 10/25 166 STODDERT MS CANCELLED 10/25 180 STODDERT MS CANCELLED 10/25 353 TC MARTIN ES CANCELLED 10/25 92 TC MARTIN ES CANCELLED 10/25 142 TC MARTIN ES CANCELLED 10/25 180 TC MARTIN ES CANCELLED 10/25 341 THOMAS STONE HS CANCELLED 10/25 50 THOMAS STONE HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 53 THOMAS STONE HS CANCELLED 10/25 303 THOMAS STONE HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 600 THOMAS STONE HS CANCELLED 10/25 134 THOMAS STONE HS CANCELLED 10/25 161 THOMAS STONE HS CANCELLED 10/25 166 TURNER ES CANCELLED 10/25 150 WESTLAKE HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 152 WESTLAKE HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 153 WESTLAKE HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 170 WESTLAKE HS CANCELLED 10/25 703 WESTLAKE HS AM CANCELLED 10/25 CONTRACTOR WILL ADVISE ABOUT PM COVERAGE FOR THESE ROUTES 326 WESTLAKE HS CANCELLED 10/25 603 WESTLAKE HS CANCELLED 10/25

