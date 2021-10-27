The Town of North Beach would like to congratulate Mr. Scott Maulden on his retirement. Scottwas a dedicated employee of the town’s Public Works Department for 18years!

Scott was very reliable and took pride in keeping the town in tip-top shape. Hewasn’t afraid to get dirty when cleaning the streets, working on storm drains or maintaining the grassy areas around town. Scottcould always count on him for after-hour issues and emergencies.

We thank Scott for his commitment to the Town of North Beach and its residents. Congratulations, Scott!

