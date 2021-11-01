There are several factors that can lead to a house fire which can be catastrophic for your entire household. This is the reason why people try to stay as alert as possible when it comes to fire hazards, and also why individuals are taught ways in which they can help prevent small fires.

However, since it isn’t entirely guaranteed that all the fires are prevented in a timely manner, the entire house can be under fire within a few minutes because of a little carelessness. Whether it’s a house fire that originated from the fireplace or one that’s caused due to the kitchen stove, it can lead to irreparable damage. If you’re unfortunate enough to have suffered through a house fire, you must be able to understand the devastation that it causes.

All the consequences of a fire are nightmarish in nature and you’ll most likely be so overwhelmed that you won’t know what to prioritize. There are a few tips that you should bear in mind if you ever find yourself in such an unfortunate situation. Understanding these tips will help you deal with the aftermath in a much better way. In order to help you understand how you can handle the aftermath of a fire, we’ve laid down certain steps in this article that you can follow. These will guide you during the process of recovery so that your life isn’t affected as badly as it could’ve been.

1. Check on Everyone

Even though it’s obvious, it’s common to be so confused after a house fire that you forget to do the most important things. In case you weren’t the only one in the house when the incident occurred, you must immediately check and ensure that everyone is alright. If there are any serious injuries, you need to rush to the nearest hospital or call an ambulance so that the burns do not get any worse. You should also call friends and family who are most likely to support you since you’ll require help in recuperating. Further, if you’re a tenant residing at someone else’s property, you should also immediately let the landlord know about the fire.

2. Initiate Insurance Proceedings

If you have home insurance, the next obvious step is to call the insurance company and let them know about the incident as soon as possible. The incident will be documented, and the process of claiming the insurance will begin right away. If the house isn’t in a condition for you to reside in before its restoration, your agent will let you know about emergency lodging and the associated expenses. The agent will also be responsible for having a restoration company contact you for repairing the damage to your home. It’s best to do this soon so that the insurance company doesn’t refute your claims further down the line.

3. Salvage

Massive house fires are capable of causing structural damage, and the insurance company decides if your house is salvageable or not. Smoke, fire, and soot can ruin the house as well as the possessions along with it. Further, water used for putting out the fire also adds to the damage. So while thinking about rebuilding post-fire , you must consider the extent to which the valuable possessions can be salvaged. If the damage isn’t much, methods like water mitigation along with professional damage cleanup can restore the house. However, demolishing and rebuilding must be done if the house is beyond repair.

4. Find a Place to Stay

While it can break your heart to see all the damage that the fire has caused to your possessions, it’s necessary that you find a place for your family to stay temporarily. If you have insurance, the company is likely to pay for your food, shelter, and clothing for a specified duration, and this is applicable to all the members of your household. However, if your insurance provider doesn’t provide you with a temporary shelter, then you can contact a local disaster relief service to find yourself and your family a safe place to reside. This will ensure that your lives get back to normal and you can resume your work without having to worry about a place to stay.

A small house fire can cause massive damage and it can be more than anticipated if one fails to follow the proper protocol afterward. In some cases, the damage is so great that the house is beyond repair and requires being rebuilt while in some cases, it can be salvaged. Therefore, the aftermath of the fire must be handled properly by taking the required steps to ensure that all residents are safe and that recovery is immediately underway.

