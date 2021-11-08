On November 7 at 9:24 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are looking into all motives including whether or not the suspect and victim knew each other. Additional details are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

