LEONARDTOWN, MD– A section of Mechanicsville Road will close on or about Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, to replace the pipes just southeast of its intersection with Yowaiski Mill Road.

Through traffic will not be permitted as the road will be closed. Electronic message signs and detour signs will be provided to route unfamiliar motorists with directions.

Drivers traveling along westbound MD-234 will be directed to MD-236 (Thompson Corner Road), Lockes Crossing Road and Old Village Road.

Drivers traveling along eastbound MD-234 will be directed to MD-238 (Chaptico Road), Baptist Church Road and Old Village Road.

Please follow the posted detours and proceed with caution. This section of Mechanicsville Road will be closed for approximately 30 days, weather dependent.

For additional project information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200.

