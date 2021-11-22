The Charles County Compensation Commission is accepting public comments from the public regarding the compensation of the County Commissioners elected for the 2022-2026 term. Comments will be accepted until Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Comments may be submitted as follows:

In Person: Tuesday, Nov. 30, County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Each speaker will be allotted three minutes for testimony.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Each speaker will be allotted three minutes for testimony. Email: Ms. Melody Weschler, a WeschleM@CharlesCountyMD.gov

Ms. Melody Weschler, a By Mail: Charles County Compensation Commission, Attn: Melody Weschler, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, MD 20646

The commission is comprised of five members, with one member from each Commissioner district and one that resides anywhere in the county. The commission will present its determination for compensation to the Board of County Commissioners. Upon adoption of the recommendations, the compensation will go into effect for the President and Board of Commissioners in the 2022-2026 term.

REVISION: Accepting in-person testimony.

