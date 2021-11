The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in locating or by providing information on the whereabouts of Martina Lynn Patterson. She may have her daughter Lyneasha Justice Greenwell, 12/30/14 with her. At this time it is listed as an advisory for a missing person.

The last known location is Lexington Park, MD. If you see Martina or Lyneasha please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

