UPDATE: Wayne Carroll Key Jr., age 42 of Great Mills, has been located and arrested.

UPDATE 11/25/2021: The victims of the double homicide have been identified as Martina Lynn Patterson, age 37, and Lyneasha Justice Greenwell, age 6, both of Lexington Park. A warrant has been issued for Wayne Carroll Key Jr., age 42 of Great Mills for the following charges:

Murder First Degree (two counts)

Murder Second Degree (two counts)

Assault First Degree (two counts)

Assault Second Degree (two counts)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wayne Carroll Key Jr., is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a double homicide investigation in the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park, involving an adult victim and a child victim. At this time, the victims have not been positively identified.

Wayne Carroll Key Jr., age 42 of Great Mills, has been developed as a person of interest in this case. Key is also wanted on prior warrants for burglary, assault, harassment, child support, and is being sought for questioning in this homicide investigation. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wayne Carroll Key Jr. is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in locating or by providing information on the whereabouts of Martina Lynn Patterson. She may have her daughter Lyneasha Justice Greenwell, 12/30/14 with her. At this time it is listed as an advisory for a missing person.

The last known location is Lexington Park, MD. If you see Martina or Lyneasha please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

